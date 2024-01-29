Delhi BJP to approach police against AAP’s MLA poaching allegation

New Delhi: The BJP will lodge a police complaint against the allegation that the saffron party was trying to poach seven AAP MLAs, made by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said on Monday.

Sachdeva said that a delegation of BJP lawmakers led by Leader of Opposition Ramvir Bidhuri will meet Delhi Police Commissioner on Tuesday and file a complaint with him to launch an impartial probe into the allegations.

“The AAP and Kejriwal should also help us by giving an affidavit that their MLAs were being poached by the BJP,” Sachdeva said.

Kejriwal, as well as several Aam Aadmi Party leaders had last week claimed that the BJP was trying to break off MLAs of the party by offering them money and election tickets.

Kejriwal had charged that seven AAP MLAs were contacted and offered Rs 25 crore each to defect.

He had also alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched to arrest him in the alleged liquor scam and topple his government in Delhi.