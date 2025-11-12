Delhi blast aftermath: Minority community target of thorough screening

Rajasthan: With the Delhi blast leaving the nation on high alert, the Rajasthan authorities, on November 12, in Barmer, while screening railway stations and trains, were seen targeting their security checks towards visibly Muslim passengers.

The Delhi blast took around 13 lives and left more than 30 injured, as many families mourn their loss. The police have confirmed the information regarding the perpetrators who instigated the attack to be doctors associated with Al Falah University Hospital in Faridabad, Haryana.

Following the blast, as the authorities instructed to inspect all suspicious activity, videos emerged on the internet showing police singling out men with skull caps and beards being thoroughly searched while their belongings are checked.

Asan nahi hai is desh me Musalman hona.pic.twitter.com/21tgXbCU1d — محمد سلمان ‏فارسی (@AlFarsi1201) November 11, 2025

The video shows the security personnel carrying out a screening of the passenger, where they check his pockets, ask him to see his seat. They proceed to open his luggage and sift through his belongings to “look” for evidence.

As the nation is left to deal with the aftermath, questions are raised as to the approaches taken by the authorities after the attack, where one community is left to take the brunt of it.