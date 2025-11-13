Delhi blast: Death toll rises to 13 as patient succumbs to injuries

New Delhi: The death toll in the blast near Red Fort early this week rose to 13 after another injured person succumbed to his injuries at the LNJP Hospital in Delhi, an official said.

The deceased has been identified as Bilal, he said.

According to Delhi Police, information about Bilal’s death was received from the hospital early on Thursday morning. The post-mortem will be conducted later in the day, officials said.

With Bilal’s death, the total number of fatalities in the high-intensity explosion on Monday evening has climbed to 13, while several others remain under treatment.

Agencies hunt for missing third car linked to blast

Multiple security agencies are on the lookout for a third car believed to be linked to the Red Fort blast case, police sources said on Thursday.

While a white Hyundai i20 exploded near Red Fort on Monday evening, killing 12 people and injuring 30 others, investigators later traced a second vehicle, a red Ford EcoSport, to Faridabad.

However, a third car, suspected to be a Maruti Brezza, remains untraced.

“The missing third car is suspected to have been used by the accused for reconnaissance or escape. Multiple teams are looking for the third car,” said the source.

Searches are being carried out in Delhi-NCR and adjoining states to locate the Maruti Brezza, he said.

DNA test confirms Umar Nabi was driving car that exploded

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) The DNA test of samples collected from the Red Fort blast site has confirmed that Dr Umar Nabi was driving the car that exploded there early this week, police sources said Thursday.

The DNA samples of Umar’s mother were collected on Tuesday and sent here for examination, the sources said, adding that they were analysed along with the remains gathered from the blast site.

“The DNA results confirm that it was indeed Umar who was driving the fateful vehicle,” said a source.

Umar was a key member of a “white collar” terror module busted earlier this week. He hails from Koil village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama.

Hours after police busted the terror module with links to proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, and arrested eight people including three doctors, the high-intensity blast ripped through a slow-moving car near Delhi”s Red Fort area on Monday evening.

Around 3,000 kilograms of ammonium nitrate, potassium chlorate and sulphur were seized after police busted the terror module, which spanned across Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.