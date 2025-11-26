Delhi blast: NIA arrests Faridabad man for harbouring Umar Nabi

Press Trust of India |   Published: 26th November 2025 3:51 pm IST
New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency has arrested a Faridabad resident for allegedly harbouring Dr Umar-un Nabi, the man who drove the explosive-laden car that blasted outside the Red Fort in Delhi on November 10, killing 15 people.

An official spokesperson for the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said the agency arrested Soyab, a resident of Dhauj in Haryana’s Faridabad, for allegedly providing logistical support to “terrorist Umar Un Nabi” before the Delhi terror bomb blast.

“The agency continues to pursue various leads in connection with the suicide bombing, and has been conducting searches across states in coordination with the respective police forces in a bid to identify and track others involved in the gruesome attack,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

