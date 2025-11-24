Asaduddin Owaisi condemns ‘use’ of universities for bomb making

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has condemned the alleged use of universities for making bombs.

Speaking in the context of the Al Falah University, which is under scanner after the Delhi blast on November 10, which killed 14 people and injured over 30, the Hyderabad MP said, “One should know that it takes a lot to build a university, and if someone is using its premises to make bombs, we condemn it.”

“We must condemn people who have such a mentality. Whoever is an enemy of the country is our enemy too,” he said at a meeting in Hyderabad.

He added that if such things continue to happen, then a free pass is being given to people who are detrimental to the country.

In an apparent dig at Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madani, Owaisi rejected his claim of systematic discrimination against Indian Muslims. “Those who think that Muslims in India will be made second-class citizens are wrong. We will live with dignity until the world ceases to exist. We will continue our democratic fight and protect the mosques,” he said.

Recently, Madani cooked up a storm after he claimed that the Union government discriminated against Muslims in India.

“Look at what is happening in Al Falah. The founder, Jawad Siddiqui, is in jail, and who knows how many years he will have to be there,” Madani had said.

Madani also accused the Indian government of sidelining Muslims, preventing them from taking prominent government positions. “Since independence, the government has been working to prevent Muslims from rising, hence people say Muslims do not have leadership qualities,” he alleged.