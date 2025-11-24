Asaduddin Owaisi condemns ‘use’ of universities for bomb making

"One should know that it takes a lot to build a university, and if someone is using its premises to make bombs, we condemn it," he said.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 24th November 2025 4:58 pm IST
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (left) and Jamiat chief Maulana Arshad Madani (right)
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (left) and Jamiat chief Maulana Arshad Madani (right)

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has condemned the alleged use of universities for making bombs.

Speaking in the context of the Al Falah University, which is under scanner after the Delhi blast on November 10, which killed 14 people and injured over 30, the Hyderabad MP said, “One should know that it takes a lot to build a university, and if someone is using its premises to make bombs, we condemn it.”

“We must condemn people who have such a mentality. Whoever is an enemy of the country is our enemy too,” he said at a meeting in Hyderabad.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Memory Khan Seminar

He added that if such things continue to happen, then a free pass is being given to people who are detrimental to the country.

In an apparent dig at Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madani, Owaisi rejected his claim of systematic discrimination against Indian Muslims. “Those who think that Muslims in India will be made second-class citizens are wrong. We will live with dignity until the world ceases to exist. We will continue our democratic fight and protect the mosques,” he said.

Recently, Madani cooked up a storm after he claimed that the Union government discriminated against Muslims in India.

“Look at what is happening in Al Falah. The founder, Jawad Siddiqui, is in jail, and who knows how many years he will have to be there,” Madani had said.

Madani also accused the Indian government of sidelining Muslims, preventing them from taking prominent government positions. “Since independence, the government has been working to prevent Muslims from rising, hence people say Muslims do not have leadership qualities,” he alleged.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 24th November 2025 4:58 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button