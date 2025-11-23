Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind president Madani’s Al Falah comments spark controversy

A fresh controversy has erupted after Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madani claimed systematic discrimination against Muslims of India, citing Al Falah University as an example.

The Fairdabad-based university is under scrutiny following the Delhi Red Fort blast that killed 13 people and injured dozens. Several doctors working, including Dr Umar Un Nabi, who is believed to have been driving the Hyundai i20 car, are among the suspects.

“Look at what is happening in Al Falah. The founder, Jawad Siddiqui, is in jail, and who knows how many years he will have to be there,” Madani said.

He accused the Indian government of sidelining Muslims, preventing them from taking prominent government positions. “Since independence, the government has been working to prevent Muslims from rising, hence people say Muslims do not have leadership qualities,” he alleged.

“The world thinks that Muslims are helpless, but I don’t think so. A Muslim can become a mayor of New York, a Khan can become the mayor of London, but in India, a Muslim cannot even become a vice-chancellor of a university,” he cited examples of Zohran Mamdani, the newly-elected Mayor of New York, and Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London.

धर्म के आधार पर लोगों को बांटने से देश कमज़ोर हो रहा है। जो हो रहा है, उसे देखकर लगता है कि फिरकापरस्त ताकतें इस्लाम और मुसलमानों दोनों को खत्म करने पर तुली हुई हैं। लेकिन शायद उन्हें यह नहीं पता कि इस्लाम का यह चिराग कभी नहीं बुझेगा और जिन्होंने इसे बुझाने की कोशिश की, वे खुद… pic.twitter.com/d8ot48mdVS — Arshad Madani (@ArshadMadani007) November 22, 2025

BJP lashes out at Madani

Reacting sharply to the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind president’s post, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mohsin Raza blamed the former of “looting Muslims of India and playing blame game.”

“This has been their dual character for a very long time. They kept receiving grants in the name of Muslim minorities for years but did nothing for them,” he said.

Congress backs Madani

Congress leader Udit Raj backed Madani’s remarks, arguing that an entire community should not be blamed for the actions of a few. “I support his statement… I agree that someone may have carried out a terrorist act at Al Falah University, but the university itself should not be targeted,” he said.

Speaking to ANI, Raj questioned why Muslims are being collectively punished. “Why are homes of Muslims being bulldozed? Why is the entire community being targeted? America is great because there is no such discrimination. Here, discrimination happens on the basis of caste and religion,” he said.