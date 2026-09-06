Delhi building collapse: 1 dead, trapped victims call for help

New Delhi: Of the three people rescued after a five-storey building housing a boys’ PG collapsed in south Delhi’s Satya Niketan area in the afternoon of Sunday, September 6, one has died, while two remain critical, while many remain trapped, officials said.

Those rescued were taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre, but one was reported dead on arrival, and the others are in critical condition, they said.

A PCR call was received at the South Campus police station at 1.34 pm regarding the collapse of a building near Nanakpura Gurdwara, the police said in a statement.

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The area where the incident occurred is close to the heart of Delhi University’s South Campus and has several buildings mostly housing student PGs, hostels and eateries.

Local police staff, the fire brigade, CAT Ambulance and other emergency services are present at the spot. The NDRF team has also reached the spot, and rescue and relief operations are underway, a police officer said.

Around 30 to 50 students could be trapped under the debris of the five-storey building that collapsed in south Delhi’s Satya Niketan area on Sunday afternoon, with some of them calling for help on phones, according to locals.

Rescue work was underway with several people being pulled out from the rubble.

BJP MLA Anil Sharma, who reached the site, said that many people are still trapped.

“We are even getting calls from those who are trapped inside. Teams are continuously in touch with those who are trapped inside; we pray to God that all people are safe,” he said.

Construction work was on in the basement

Around 30 to 50 students could be trapped under the debris, according to locals. Officials said the collapsed building was known as ‘Hostel Daze’. Police sources indicate that construction work in the basement was ongoing before the incident.

Locals and eyewitnesses said they immediately joined the rescue efforts, using their hands and available tools to remove debris in their search for those trapped underneath.

An eyewitness commented that the incident could have been much worse had it occurred on a working day since many students from nearby areas had returned home.

Eight fire tenders and multiple rescue teams from various departments were rushed to the spot, officials said.

No immediate official confirmation has been provided regarding the total number of people trapped, rescued, or injured.

Police are advising locals and onlookers to stay away from the site, as the presence of bystanders is complicating rescue efforts. Both police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed to ensure that ambulances can move freely.