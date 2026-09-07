Delhi building collapse: Six dead, 11 rescued from debris in Satya Niketan

The building, which housed a boys' paying guest accommodation near Delhi University's South Campus, collapsed around 1:30 pm on Sunday while repair work was underway.

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Delhi building collapse: Six dead, 11 rescued from debris in Satya Niketan
NDRF, fire department officials during a rescue operation at the building collapse site in Delhi's Satya Niketan on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026. PTI

New Delhi: A total of 11 people have been rescued from the debris of a 50-year-old multi-storey building that collapsed in southwest Delhi’s Satya Niketan area, with the death toll reaching six, an official said on Monday, September 7.

The building, which housed a boys’ paying guest accommodation near Delhi University’s South Campus, collapsed around 1:30 pm on Sunday while repair work was underway.

Multiple agencies, including the Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Service, National Disaster Response Force and Delhi Disaster Management Authority, have been carrying out rescue operations through the night.

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“One more person was rescued during the night but was brought dead, taking the toll to six,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said.

He further said that efforts are continuing to trace the persons allegedly connected with the incident.

Police have registered a case against the building owner and others, while a magisterial inquiry has also been ordered.

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