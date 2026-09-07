Delhi building collapse unfortunate; MCD, DU also at fault: HC

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday, September 7, said a building-collapse incident at Satya Niketan here that left seven people dead and several injured was “most unfortunate”.

The court said not only are the building owners responsible for the tragedy, but also the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Delhi University (DU), which have failed to provide adequate housing facilities to outstation students, who are forced to take shelter in private paying guest (PG) accommodation.

A bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia asked authorities to double up the efforts in the rescue operations so that human lives can be saved.

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Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who represented the Centre, the Delhi government, the Delhi Police and the MCD in the matter, assured the court that all possible steps are being taken to rescue those trapped under the debris.

He said the government is actively monitoring the situation and some time is needed. Mehta assured the court that the authorities will take all decisions in the interest of everyone concerned and that no stone will be left unturned.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) matter relating to the building collapse.

It asked the authorities to file their separate replies to the petition within 10 days and listed the matter for further hearing on September 25.

The plea was mentioned for an urgent hearing, and the court allowed it to be listed on Monday itself.

The building at Satya Niketan, which housed a boys’ paying-guest accommodation near Delhi University’s (DU) South Campus, collapsed on Sunday while repair work was underway.