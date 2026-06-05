Delhi burglar involved in thefts in Hyderabad arrested from Goa

Hyderabad: A 28-year-old burglar involved in thefts in Hyderabad was arrested by the Malkajgiri police on Monday, June 1, in Goa. Stolen items worth Rs 82 lakh were recovered from him.

The accused was identified as Manoj Singh.

Burglary reported from Secunderabad

The case dates back to May 27, when Sandeep Raghunath Chawan, an employee of a jewellery shop in Pot Market, Secunderabad, lodged a complaint with Market Police.

Chawan stated that when he was at work, his wife informed him that the lock at their house was broken.

After returning home, the family discovered that a wooden box inside the house had been forced open and valuables were missing. Based on the complaint, police registered a case and launched an investigation.

Investigation revealed that the stolen property included 576 grams of gold ornaments and fine gold, along with nearly 900 grams of silver.

The total value of the stolen property was estimated at around Rs 82 lakh, prompting police to constitute a special team to trace the offender.

Special team traces suspect in Goa

Based on the investigation, the Market Police team traced Singh in Goa and obtained permission to pursue him outside Telangana.

Singh was apprehended in Calangute on June 1. Singh is a habitual interstate burglar with a history of involvement in at least 19 burglary cases in Delhi. He is reportedly wanted in several cases, with non-bailable warrants pending against him.