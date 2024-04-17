Delhi Capitals beat Gujarat Titans by 6 wickets

Published: 17th April 2024 10:41 pm IST
IPL 2024 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals
Ahmedabad: Delhi Capitals defeated Gujarat Titans by six wickets in a lop-sided IPL match here on Wednesday.

Opting to field, DC bowled out former champions GT for a meagre 89 and then came back to overhaul the target, scoring 92 for four in 8.5 overs.

Jake Fraser-McGurk (20), Shai Hope (19) and Rishabh Pant (16 not out) all played cameos to take the team home.

Earlier, it was a batting capitulation for GT as Rashid Khan emerged as the top-scorer with a 24-ball 31. Sai Sudharsan (12) and Rahul Tewatia (10) were the only other batters to reach double figures.

This is GT’s lowest total in IPL, surpassing the previous lowest score of 125, which also came against DC in Ahmedabad last year.

Mukesh Kumar (3/14) was the most successful bowler for DC, while Ishant Sharma (2/8) and Tristan Stubbs (2/11) also took two wickets apiece.

For GT, debutant Sandeep Warrier took two wickets for 40 in his three overs.

Brief Scores:

Gujarat Titans: 89 all out in 17.3 overs (Rashid Khan 31; Mukesh Kumar 3/14).

Delhi Capitals: 92 for 4 in 8.5 overs (Jake Fraser-McGurk 20; Sandeep Warrier 2/40).

