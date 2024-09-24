Delhi CM Atishi meets HoDs, assures bureaucrats of her govt’s full support

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi held her first meeting with ministers and heads of various departments and agencies on Tuesday and assured them of her government’s full support.

Heads of around 26 departments, including principal secretaries, secretaries, commissioners and directors, attended the meeting that was also attended by ministers Gopal Rai, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Kailash Gahlot, Imran Hussain and Mukesh Ahlawat, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

The relations between the AAP dispensation and Delhi bureaucrats have been fraught.

Atishi took charge as the eighth chief minister of Delhi on Monday, following the resignation of her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal.

In the meeting held at the Delhi Secretariat, Atishi said the government and the officers have full responsibility towards the people of Delhi and everyone should fulfil their responsibility in an efficient manner.

“Let us work together in the interest of the people of Delhi. The work of officials has a significant impact on the lives of the people and as a government, we will provide full support to the officials in this,” she said.

The Delhi government and the officers will together ensure that welfare measures reach every needy person. It is the priority of the government to provide a better life to every citizen of Delhi and to live up to their expectations, the chief minister said.

“The Delhi government and the officials are fully accountable to the people. We all rely on the taxes paid by the people of Delhi, so it is our responsibility to work towards providing them with the best possible services and to fulfil our responsibilities with complete integrity,” she said.

In a post on X after the meeting, Atishi said that with the cooperation of all officials, the government will work to provide better facilities to the people of Delhi and fulfil the “vision” of Kejriwal.