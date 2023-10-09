Delhi CM inaugurates country’s largest C&D waste recycling plant

Kejriwal also appealed to Delhiites to ensure their participation in making the city clean and green.

Press Trust of India |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 9th October 2023 8:20 am IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday inaugurated the country’s largest construction and demolition (C&D) waste recycling plant at Jahangirpuri with a recycling capacity of 2000 tons.

It is the fourth of its kind, while the remaining three are at Ranikhera, Shastri Park and Bakkarwala.

“These four plants have a recycling capacity of 5,000 tonnes, which doesn’t meet the requirements of 6,500 tonnes of debris produced daily. We have a plan to construct a new C&D plant at Okhla with a recycling capacity of 1000 tonnes, and the capacity of four plants will be increased slightly,” Kejriwal said.

“Waste from construction and demolition will be recycled into tiles, bricks, and other products for reuse. In MCD, everyone now receives salaries on time, and corruption has decreased because of the honest governance of the AAP government,” he added.

The Delhi Chief Minister further said that previously, employees “often didn’t receive salaries for several months, and the MCD was notorious for corruption”.

The plant is based on one of the “most advanced technologies in the world and causes no air pollution”.

It has zero discharge technology and a low sound level. The plant is based on green technology with 90-95 per cent water recycling and zero discharge of wastewater.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
