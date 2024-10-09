‘Delhi CM’s residence’ forcibly vacated at BJP’s behest: CMO

New Delhi: “Delhi chief minister’s residence” at 6, Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines was forcibly vacated at the behest of the BJP as Lt governor V K Saxena wants to allot it to a saffron party leader, the CMO alleged in a statement on Wednesday, October 9.

There was no immediate reaction to these allegations from the LG office or the BJP.

The belongings of Delhi chief minister Atishi were also removed from the residence, which was earlier occupied by her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal, the statement said.

There was a plan to allot the bungalow to some important BJP leader, it claimed.

Earlier in the day, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said that officers were not allotting the bungalow to CM Atishi, and her camp office there was also vacated.