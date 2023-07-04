Delhi court approaches minor on cancellation of sexual harassment report against WFI chief

Delhi police had on June 15 filed a report before the court seeking cancellation of the case.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th July 2023 5:23 pm IST
BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh (Photo: PTI)

Delhi: A court here on Tuesday sought a response from the “victim” and complainant on a cancellation report filed by Delhi Police in a case against outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh for alleged sexual harassment of a minor wrestler, the lawyer for the prosecution said.

Additional Sessions Judge Chhavi Kapoor issued notice to the victim/complainant during in-chamber proceedings and directed them to file their response to the police report by August 1, when the court will further hear the matter.

Also Read
Yogeshwar questions ‘unfair’ trial exemption, Vinesh calls him spineless

Delhi police had on June 15 filed a report before the court seeking cancellation of the case.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th July 2023 5:23 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button