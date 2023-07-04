Delhi court approaches minor on cancellation of sexual harassment report against WFI chief

Delhi: A court here on Tuesday sought a response from the “victim” and complainant on a cancellation report filed by Delhi Police in a case against outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh for alleged sexual harassment of a minor wrestler, the lawyer for the prosecution said.

Additional Sessions Judge Chhavi Kapoor issued notice to the victim/complainant during in-chamber proceedings and directed them to file their response to the police report by August 1, when the court will further hear the matter.

Delhi police had on June 15 filed a report before the court seeking cancellation of the case.