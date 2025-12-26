Delhi court frames charges against two for attacking CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi: Setting the stage for trial, a Delhi court on Friday formally framed charges against two persons accused of attacking Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at a public event earlier this year.

Additional Sessions Judge Ekta Gauba Mann said the proceedings of the case will be in camera since the victim is a public figure.

The judge formally framed charges against Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai and Tahsin Raza Rafiullah Shaikh, who pleaded not guilty to the charges, after they were physically produced in the court.

Earlier on December 20, the court had ordered the framing of charges against the duo under various penal provisions, including attempt to murder, saying there was a prima facie case against them.

The judge said that prima facie all ingredients for the offence punishable under BNS Sections 61(2) (criminal conspiracy), 221 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 132 (using criminal force on a public servant while they are executing their duty), 109(1) (attempt to murder) are made out against both the accused.

Gupta was attacked during a ‘Jan Sunwai’ programme at her camp office in the Civil Lines area on August 20, with her office terming the assault a part of a “well-planned conspiracy to kill her”.

Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai (41), a resident of Rajkot in Gujarat, was arrested and booked under attempt to murder and other charges.

Tahsin Raza Rafiullah Shaikh has been accused of conspiring with his friend Khimjibhai to attack the chief minister.

According to the prosecution, both the accused held a meeting in Gujarat’s Rajkot, and Shaikh transferred Rs 2,000 into the account of Khimjibhai so that he could plan the whole attack.

On October 18, the Delhi Police filed a 400-page chargesheet against both the accused under various offences, including attempt to murder, assaulting and obstructing a public servant from discharging his duty, and criminal conspiracy.