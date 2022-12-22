Delhi court grants bail to ex-MLA arrested for threatening to blow up Parliament

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to former Madhya Pradesh MLA Kishore Samrite who was arrested for allegedly sending explosive substances to the Supreme Court in September.

The accused, a former MLA from Lanji in Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh, was on December 17 granted bail in a related case for allegedly threatening to blow up the Parliament House over his “unfulfilled demands”

Special Judge Vikas Dhull granted the relief to the politician on Thursday, noting that the threat did not result in any kind of explosion or loss of life or property and that the investigation in the case was already complete.

The accused was in custody since September 28.

The court added despite his letter threatening to blow up the Parliament House, no explosion took place or damage to life or property was caused.

“Although CFSL report has opined that the material recovered from the parcel is ‘low explosive material/ substance’ but there is nothing on record to show that the accused was capable of causing any kind of explosion remotely. Further in threat letter, there is no threat to blow off Supreme Court of India, if his demands are not met,” the judge noted.

The court, while noting that the investigation of the case was complete and even the charge-sheet had been filed on record, granted Samrite the relief on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh with one surety of the like amount on the condition that he will not indulge in any similar offence in future and not threaten witnesses.

“In the facts and circumstances, having regard to the fact that threat to blow off Parliament House did not result in any kind of explosion or loss to life or property, there being no threat to blow off Supreme Court of India, the period of custody undergone by the accused, the fact that the investigation of this case is complete and the charge-sheet stands filed and having regard to the age of accused i.e. 59 years, the application stands allowed,” the judge said in the order.

According to police, the accused had on September 19 sent explosive materials, addressed to the Chief Justice of India, to the Supreme Court.

A parcel containing suspicious explosive material, a national flag and a copy of the Constitution was received through speed post at the Parliament House on September 16, 2022.

The judge had noted though the CFSL report opined the material recovered in the parcel could be used as an explosive, there is nothing on record to show that the accused was capable of causing any kind of explosion remotely.