Delhi court orders release of Kashmiri separatist Shabbir Shah in one of 3 cases

New Delhi: A Delhi court has ordered release of Kashmiri separatist leader Shabbir Ahmad Shah in one of the three cases in which he is currently in jail in the national capital.

Shah will continue to remain in jail in the two other cases lodged against him here.

Additional Sessions Judge Dheeraj Mor ordered the release of Shah in a money laundering case linked to terror funding, observing that he has been in continuous custody since July 26, 2017.

The judge noted that the maximum punishment for the offence of money laundering is seven years, while his ongoing detention exceeded that period.

“The accused is facing trial for offence under PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) and the maximum substantive sentence prescribed for the said offence is seven years. He is in continuous custody in this case from July 26, 2017 and since then, more than seven years have passed. Accordingly, he is entitled to be released in this case,” the judge said in an order passed on August 24.

The two other cases have been lodged by NIA and ED respectively.