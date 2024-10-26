Delhi developer sells JioHotstar domain to Dubai siblings amid Reliance legal threat

Ahead of Jio and Hotstar proposed merger, a Delhi-based app developer purchased the JioHotstar domain. The developer has demanded Rs 1 crore in exchange for the domain, which is the fee for a course they want to pursue at Cambridge University.

The domain name JioHotstar featured a basic landing page with a message from the developer, stating that they had bought the domain last year upon hearing about the merger. “When I saw this domain become available, I thought everything might align perfectly. My reason for purchasing it was straightforward: if the merger goes through, it could help me achieve my dream of studying at Cambridge,” the message explained.

Reliance threatens legal action

However, Reliance, the parent company of Jio, has declined the offer accusing the developer of copyrights infringement and is ready to take legal action against the developer.

Developer denies allegations

The developer in their messages denied any copyright infringements. “I don’t feel I infringed any trademark when I bought this in 2023, since JioHotstar was not even in existence at that time. Nobody had trademark for JioHotstar when I bought it. I might automatically lose access of this domain in few hours. If any legal professional could help, I would be grateful,” the developer stated.

Dubai siblings

In a twist that no one anticipated, the domain now features two Dubai-based siblings. With hostile response from Reliance, the developer has sold the domain to the siblings. The page now features a masthead that reads, “Welcome to Our Journey of Seva” followed by a message that reads, “Hello, We are Jainam and Jivika – siblings from Dubai, UAE, on a mission to make a difference. Even though we are kids, we belive that age is just a number when it comes to spreading kindness and positivity. Our recent journey began during our summer holidays when we left out home in Dubai for 50 unforgettable days in India. We had a purpose: to connect with children from various backgrounds, share our love for learning, teach skills for studying and setting goals, and inspire them to dream big.”

The page now hosts some pictures of Jainam and Jivika and videos from their YouTube channel on how they are trying to conduct events and inspire other children.