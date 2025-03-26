Delhi duo held for nationwide business, investment fraud

Hyderabad: Two individuals from Delhi were apprehended by the cyber crime police for their involvement in a national business and investment fraud. The accused, identified as Amarnath Singh, 39, CEO of a fraudulent company, and Ranveer Singh, 46, marketing head, have been linked to 17 cases across India, including one in Telangana.

A 32-year-old businessman from Hyderabad filed a complaint stating that cyber fraudsters contacted him over the phone, promising lucrative business orders for his products. Believing their claims, he paid Rs 9,50,531 as registration charges and additional fees.

The fraudsters then sent fake emails, falsely indicating high demand for his products in national and international markets. After receiving the payments, they cut off all communication, prompting the victim to approach the police.

A case was registered under Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the Information Technology Act and Sections 318(4), 319(2), and 111(2)(b) of the BNS at the Cyber Crime Police Station, Hyderabad.

Also Read Chef arrested for attacking Hyderabad cop with beer bottle

How were victims targetted?

The accused targeted victims by reaching out through social media platforms, calls, and messages. They offered business expansion opportunities and export trade investments.

After convincing victims to pay various charges, such as legal and registration fees, the fraudsters cut off communication upon receiving payments.

Four mobile phones, a company registration and other fraudulent documents were seized from the possession of the accused.