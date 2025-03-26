Chef arrested for attacking Hyderabad cop with beer bottle

The accused has been identified as Waseem Ahmed.

Published: 26th March 2025 4:34 pm IST
Police constable attacked with beer bottle in Banjara Hills
Constable pins accused to ground in Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: A 33-year-old chef working at a restaurant in Hyderabad has been arrested for allegedly attacking a police constable with a broken beer bottle during a road rage incident near Banjara Hills.

According to reports, the incident unfolded after the chef, riding a motorcycle, collided with another motorist, leading to a heated argument. A patrolling constable from Banjara Hills intervened to defuse the situation, but the chef allegedly abused the officer and fled.

Police pursued and stopped him nearby, but when confronted again, he reportedly broke a beer bottle and attacked the constable, causing injuries to his head, nose, and hand. The officer received first aid and was later discharged from the hospital.

Following the attack, the chef working at a restaurant in Hyderabad was taken into custody, and a case has been registered.

Further investigation is ongoing.

