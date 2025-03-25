Police constable attacked with beer bottle in Banjara Hills

The incident occurred near Omega Hospital on Banjara Hills road number 12.

Constable pins accused to ground in Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: A police constable was attacked on his head with a beer bottle by a man in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills on Tuesday, March 25.

The incident occurred near Omega Hospital on Banjara Hills road number 12. The accused, identified as Khaja, was travelling from Tolichowki to Banjara Hills. Khaja hit a car and entered into an argument with the driver.

When constable Srikanth tried to intervene, Khaja attacked him with a beer bottle. A video shared on social media shows the constable pinning the accused to the ground while a bystander recorded the incident.

Further details are awaited.

