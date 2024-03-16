Delhi: ED to seek BRS leader Kavitha’s remand, security tightened

Amit Arora, a witness who purportedly confessed to the ED regarding the alleged bribery scheme related to the liquor policy, might be brought into confrontation with K. Kavitha.

Hyderabad: BRS leader K Kavitha being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) from her residence in connection with the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case, in Hyderabad, Friday, March 15, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI03_15_2024_000273B)

New Delhi: Security was stepped up at the Enforcement Directorate office on Saturday morning, a day after Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K. Kavitha was arrested and brought to Delhi in connection with the excise policy case.

“We have deployed additional police personnel to maintain law and order situation in the area,” said a senior police official.

At the Rouse Avenue court, the probe agency will be seeking her remand for custodial interrogation.

It is anticipated that the BRS leader may be confronted with senior members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), such as Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia, who are currently under judicial custody in this matter.

Additionally, Amit Arora, a witness who purportedly confessed to the ED regarding the alleged bribery scheme related to the liquor policy, might also be brought into confrontation with K. Kavitha, according to sources.

K. Kavitha, the daughter of party President and former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, was arrested on Friday in a money-laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy case after searches at her residence in Hyderabad.

