Delhi elections: Exit polls predict big win for BJP, where do AAP, Congress stand?

While the results of the 70-member Delhi Assembly House will be declared on February 8 (Saturday), a large number of exit polls predict an easy win for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party government and the Congress.

Voting for the high-octane 2025 Delhi Assembly elections is over. Braving the winter, Delhilites came out in numbers to elect their next government with a 57.70 percent voter turnout recorded at 5 pm on Wednesday, February 5.

The actual voter turnout will be updated by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in a short while.

What are exit polls saying about Delhi elections

Six exit poll analysts have projected the return of the saffron party at the national capital ending a 27-year hiatus. Madan Lal Khurrana was Delhi’s last BJP chief minister.

Chanakya Strategies has predicted 39-44 seats for the BJP, followed by 25-28 seats for AAP. Congress however might get 2-3 seats.

Peoples Pulse is the only exit poll projecting a massive victory for the BJP with 51-60 seats, well above the magic number of 36 seats required to form a government. Meanwhile, it has given zero votes for the Congress party.

Most of the exit polls have predicted a maximum of 2 votes for the Congress.

Below is the breakdown

Exit Poll Agency BJP (seats) AAP (seats) Congress (seats) Chanakya Strategies 39-44 25-28 2-3 Matrize 35-40 32-37 0-1 JVC 39-45 22-31 0-2 P-Marq 39-49 21-31 0-1 People’s Insight 40-44 25-29 0-1 Peoples Pulse 51-60 10-19 0 Poll Diary 42-50 18-25 0-2

Delhi wants change, BJP on exit polls

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the party respects the exit poll predictions. “I believe the people of Delhi made up their minds long ago that they wanted change,” he added.

Delhiites want a corruption-free government. BJP workers campaigned with great dedication in the run-up to the election to fight against corruption in the city, Sachdeva said.

He exuded confidence that the AAP is on its way out of power and that the saffron party is going to form its government in Delhi after a gap of more than 25 years.

AAP rejects exit polls

AAP’s national spokesperson Reena Gupta told PTI that exit polls have historically underestimated the Arvind Kejriwal-led party but in actual results, the party gains several times more than these projections.

“You look at any exit poll — whether in 2013, 2015 or 2020 — the AAP was always shown getting a smaller number of seats. But it got a greater number of seats in the actual results,” Gupta said.

She claimed that the people of Delhi have voted for the AAP in large numbers and asserted that the party is going to register a “historic” victory, with Kejriwal becoming the chief minister for a fourth time.

The Delhi elections, conducted in a single phase across 13,766 polling stations in the national capital, is one of the most anticipated Assembly elections with the BJP, AAP and Congress locked up in a triangular battle.

According to the ECI, Delhi has around 1.56 crore citizens eligible voters, including 83.76 lakh males, 72.36 lakh females, and 1,267 individuals from the third gender.

What are exit polls

Exit polls are projections made by election-survey agencies, based on interviews of voters as they come out of polling booths after casting their votes. These may vary widely from the actual results.

(With PTI inputs)