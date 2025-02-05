Delhi elections: 33.31 pc voter turnout recorded till 1 pm

New Delhi: A voter turnout of 33.31 percent was recorded till 1 pm on Wednesday in Delhi, where polling is underway for its 70 assembly constituencies.

Polling began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.

According to Election Commission (EC) data, 33.31 percent of the electorate exercised their franchise till 1 pm.

There are around 1.56 crore eligible voters in Delhi.

The highest voter turnout was recorded in the Northeast district at 39.51 percent while the Central Delhi district recorded the lowest at 29.74 percent.

Among the constituencies, Mustafabad had the highest turnout at 43 percent while Karol Bagh recorded the lowest at 25.01 percent.

East Delhi district recorded a turnout of 33.66 percent, New Delhi 29.89 percent, North Delhi 32.44 percent, Northwest Delhi 33.17 percent, Shahdara 35.81 percent, South Delhi 32.67 percent, Southeast Delhi 32.37 percent, Southwest Delhi 35.44 percent, and West Delhi 30.87 percent.

Polling is underway at 13,766 stations across Delhi’s 70 constituencies to decide the fate of 699 candidates.

In the 2020 polls, Delhi recorded a turnout of 62.59 percent while only 56 per cent participated in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, Union ministers S Jaishankar and Hardeep Singh Puri, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal were among the early voters.

Voting oxygen for democracy: VP Dhankhar

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar described voting as the oxygen for democracy and said exercising of franchise was the biggest right given to the people.

Dhankhar and his spouse Sudesh cast their votes here for elections to the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar casts vote at a polling booth during the Delhi Assembly elections in New Delhi (PTI Photo)

Later, he told reporters that voting was the oxygen of democracy. “The basis of democracy is voting, and voting is the mother of all rights. There is no right above this,” he said.

Democracy holds meaning only when every person casts their vote judiciously and freely, he added.

“India is an example for the world. (It is) the oldest democracy, the largest democracy, the strongest democracy, the most vibrant democracy, where change in power or stability in governance is evident only through voting,” Dhankhar said.

He lauded the arrangements made by the Election Commission for smooth conduct of the democratic exercise.