Delhi excise policy case: ED to grill Vijay Nair, Dinesh Arora

The probe agency has claimed that it has enough digital evidence to prove that the Delhi Excise Policy was leaked before it was launched and Rs 100 crore kickbacks were given to AAP to favour liquor lobby from South India.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 3rd May 2023 9:44 am IST
Delhi excise policy case: ED to grill Vijay Nair, Dinesh Arora
(left) Vijay Nair, Dinesh Arora (right)

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is likely to record fresh statements of Vijay Nair, former communication in-charge of AAP, and director of Buddy Retail Pvt Limited Amit Arora, who are presently lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam.

Also Read
Delhi HC seeks ED’s response on liquor bizman’s bail plea in excise policy case

Recently, the central agency moved a plea before the special PMLA court, seeking permission to further quiz them in judicial custody. Upon hearing their contention, the court granted them permission to visit Tihar Jail and record the statements.

The ED has filed the third supplementary chargesheet in the matter and is likely to file the fourth soon.

MS Education Academy

Taking cognisance of the matter, the probe agency has claimed that it has enough digital evidence to prove that the Delhi Excise Policy was leaked before it was launched and Rs 100 crore kickbacks were given to AAP to favour liquor lobby from South India.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 3rd May 2023 9:44 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button