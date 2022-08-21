Delhi excise policy scam: CBI issues look out notice for Manish Sisodia

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday issued a look out notice for Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. It is to be noted that the central agency has named Sisodia in the excise policy scam.

On August 19 the CBI conducted a raid at the deputy chief minister’s residence in connection with the scam. As per sources, the CBI officials have sezied the cellphone and computer of Sisodia, along with some documents, at the end of the search operation that began on Friday morning.

CBI issues Look Out Circular (LOC) against all accused including Delhi Dy CM, Manish Sisodia, named in the Delhi Excise Policy scam: Sources pic.twitter.com/kN8mLKzZPR — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2022

Responding to the CBI’s look out notice, Sisodia took to twitter and said, “All your raids are spread nothing found, nw you have issued a look out notice that I am unavailable, what is this gimmic Modi ji? I am here in Delhi.”

आपकी सारी रेड फैल हो गयी, कुछ नहीं मिला, एक पैसे की हेरा फेरी नहीं मिली, अब आपने लुक आउट नोटिस जारी किया है कि मनीष सिसोदिया मिल नहीं रहा। ये क्या नौटंकी है मोदी जी?

मैं खुलेआम दिल्ली में घूम रहा हूँ, बताइए कहाँ आना है? आपको मैं मिल नहीं रहा? — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 21, 2022

The CBI teams on Friday conducted raids at 21 places across seven states in connection with the alleged irregularities in Delhi’s new excise policy. The investigative agency has named 16 persons in its FIR, with Sisodia as the No. 1 accused. The FIR has been lodged under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 477-A (falsification of accounts) of the Indian Penal Code.

The allegations against Sisodia are that liquor businessmen were allegedly given exemption of Rs 30 crore, and the licence holders were allegedly given extension as per their own will.

It also said that Sisodia and few liquor barrons were actively involved in managing and diverting the undue pecuniary advantage collected from liquor licensees to public servants, who have been made accused in the case.

“Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Arva Gopi Krishna, the then Commissioner (Excise), Anand Tiwari, the then Deputy Commissioner (Excise), and Pankaj Bhatnagar, Assistant Commissioner (Excise) were instrumental in recommending and taking decisions pertaining to excise policy for the year 2021-22 without approval of competent authroity with an intention to extend undue favours to the licencees post tender,” read the FIR

(with inpusts from agencies)