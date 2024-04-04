Delhi excise ‘scam’ case: Kavitha’s bail plea verdict on April 8

Hyderabad: The Rouse Avenue court in Delhi on Thursday, April 4, reserved its order in the interim bail plea filed by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha in the money laundering case against her in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam.

Special Judge (The Prevention of Corruption Act) Kaveri Baweja reserved her verdict after hearing the legal counsels of Kavitha and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and said that the decision of the court will be announced on Monday, April 8.

Appearing for Kavitha, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi argued that she should be granted bail under the proviso of Section 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) (a person who is under the age of 16 or is sick or infirm or a woman, are not ipso facto entitled to bail).

Singhvi also stressed that Kavitha’s son, who is currently taking his exams, needs her presence.

The central agency opposed the bail on both counts.

Advocate Zoheb Hossain, appearing for ED, said that the exception to women under the proviso to Section 45 of PMLA is for women who lack agency.

On the MLC’s son’s exam, the ED’s counsel said that seven out of twelve exams are already over and his father and brother are available for support.

Kavitha was remanded to judicial custody until April 9 by Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of the CBI in the purported Delhi excise scam case. Her bail plea was rejected by the Supreme Court on March 22.

The ED apprehended Kavitha on March 15 following a search at her home in Hyderabad. The ED alleged her participation in a money laundering plot associated with the Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.

During the investigation, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) presented Kavitha with statements from other suspects and scrutinized her mobile phone data for potential evidence tampering.

Kavitha denied awareness of her nephew’s business transactions when questioned by the ED officials. She maintained her innocence, describing the case as politically driven and asserting its illegitimacy.

K Kavitha was accused by the Enforcement Directorate of utilizing Indospirit company to recover kickbacks and being involved in transferring Rs 100 crore to AAP leaders.

The ED said that Kavitha and the ‘South Group’ collaborated with AAP leaders, offering kickbacks for benefits in the excise policy.

K Kavitha was transferred to Tihar jail by a Delhi court for a 14-day custody related to the liquor policy scam. She was arrested in Hyderabad by the Enforcement Directorate for alleged money laundering and is currently held in a women’s jail.