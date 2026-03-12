Delhi: Fire destroys parts of Matiala Slum cluster, no casualties

As many as 23 fire tenders were deployed to douse the fire, which had spread across an area of about four acres, he said.

Press Trust of India  |   Published: 12th March 2026 9:24 am IST
Fire erupts at a slum in Delhi
Fire erupts at a slum in Delhi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: A fire broke out in a cluster of jhuggis and waste material warehouses near the fish market in Matiala village in Delhi, a Delhi Fire Service officer said on Thursday, March 12.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or injuries in the incident, he said. A call regarding the blaze in the jhuggi cluster was received around 11.54 pm on Wednesday, March 11, following which fire tenders were rushed to the spot to contain the flames, the officer said.

After hours of firefighting efforts, the fire was brought under control at 3.45 am, the officer said, adding that cooling operations were still underway to prevent any flare-ups.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he said.

