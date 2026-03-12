Delhi: Fire destroys parts of Matiala Slum cluster, no casualties

New Delhi: A fire broke out in a cluster of jhuggis and waste material warehouses near the fish market in Matiala village in Delhi, a Delhi Fire Service officer said on Thursday, March 12.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or injuries in the incident, he said. A call regarding the blaze in the jhuggi cluster was received around 11.54 pm on Wednesday, March 11, following which fire tenders were rushed to the spot to contain the flames, the officer said.

VIDEO | Delhi: Massive fire breaks out in Uttam Nagar near Machhli Mandi. Firefighting operations underway. More details are awaited.



(Source: Third Party)



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/R2PyMw7iLh — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 11, 2026

As many as 23 fire tenders were deployed to douse the fire, which had spread across an area of about four acres, he said.

Also Read Two charred bodies found after fire engulfs building in Delhi

After hours of firefighting efforts, the fire was brought under control at 3.45 am, the officer said, adding that cooling operations were still underway to prevent any flare-ups.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he said.