Two charred bodies found after fire engulfs building in Delhi

A call regarding the blaze was received at 4.38 pm on Wednesday. The fire had broken out in a toy godown located on the fourth floor of the building.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 5th March 2026 8:36 am IST
A firefighter at the accident site
A firefighter at the accident site (Photo: IANS)

New Delhi: At least two charred bodies were recovered from the fourth floor of a building after a fire broke out in central Delhi’s Paharganj area, a DFS official said on Thursday, March 5.

A call regarding the blaze was received at 4.38 pm on Wednesday, March 4. The fire had broken out in a toy godown located on the fourth floor of the building.

“Twenty-five fire tenders were rushed to the spot after receiving the call,” the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officer said.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

The building comprises a ground floor and four upper floors. A temporary structure had been erected on the fourth floor, where the toy godown was operating, the officer said.

Firefighters battled the blaze for several hours before bringing it under control.

“The fire was finally extinguished at around 3.20 am (on Thursday), after which two charred bodies were recovered from the godown,” the officer said.

MS Admissions 2026-27

The identity of the deceased and the cause of the fire are yet to be ascertained, he said, adding that further investigation is underway. More details are awaited.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 5th March 2026 8:36 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime and Accident updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button