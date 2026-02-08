Delhi five-star hotel room tariffs skyrocket as AI Summit sparks record demand

New Delhi: Five-star hotels in the national capital are witnessing an unprecedented surge in room tariffs and high occupancy rates on peak demand as thousands of delegates are set to descend on New Delhi for the India AI Impact Summit 2026, scheduled from February 16-20 at Bharat Mandapam..

According to an official release earlier this week, the Summit has garnered strong interest from the global community, with over 35,000 registrations received ahead of the event.

With demand outstripping supply, steep room tariffs and near-full occupancy rates at most sought-after five-star hotels in New Delhi are expected to send prospective tourists’ plans for bookings around the India AI Impact Summit dates into a tizzy.

Hotel websites and travel portals show that standard rooms at premier five-star hotels in the city, which usually fall in the Rs 20,000 to Rs 40,000 per night range, have now been listed at rates approaching lakhs and in some categories exceeding Rs 4 lakh to Rs 5 lakh per night for peak summit dates around February 19-20.

At some flagship properties in Delhi, including The Leela Palace, ITC Maurya and Taj Palace, rooms that normally retail at moderate luxury pricing are now being offered at sky-high peak-season rates, with premium suites and club-level categories commanding several lakh rupees per night or only available under stringent minimum-stay conditions.

Moreover, hotels in the heart of the national capital, such as The Park Hotel, Shangri-La Eros, and The Imperial in Connaught Place, are either nearly sold out around the peak Summit dates between February 18-20 or listing rooms at steep prices.

The India AI Impact Summit is being billed as the largest of the four global AI summits hosted to date.

It is expected to see participation from over 100 countries, including 15 to 20 heads of government, 50 plus ministers from various countries, and 40 plus prominent global and Indian companies.

Around 500 leading names from the global AI ecosystem, including innovators, researchers and Chief Technology Officers, are also expected to attend.