Delhi: Flyer smuggles cocaine worth Rs 24 cr from Dubai, held

New Delhi: Customs officials in Delhi arrested a Liberia male passenger coming from Dubai for allegedly smuggling cocaine worth Rs 24.90 crore.

The accused was intercepted by the officials after he arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on Sunday, September 15.

Taking to X, Delhi Customs said that the passengers was arrested on the basis of intelligence inputs and caught smuggling cocaine weighing 1660 grams.

He has been arrested under the NDPS Act of 1985. Further investigation in the matter is under progress.

Earlier on Saturday, September 7, customs officials in Delhi seized 280 grams of cocaine worth more Rs 3.85 crore from an Ugandan female passenger on a flight from Sharjah, UAE.