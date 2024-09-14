Sheikh Hamdan collaborates with viral Dubai chocolate brand

In the ever-evolving world of social media, where new trends appear as quickly as they fade, recently one such creation ‘viral Dubai chocolate’ bar filled with pistachio paste and kunafa (a traditional Arabic dessert also spelt knafeh) has taken the dessert world by storm.

This sweet treat ‘Can’t Get Knafeh of It-Hero’ bar was created in June 2024 by FIX Dessert Chocolatier, a brand founded in 2021 by Sarah Hamouda, a 38-year-old British-Egyptian entrepreneur in Dubai.

Photo: FIX Desserts/ Instagram

This trend seems to be going nowhere as Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, joined the bandwagon by customising this dessert chocolate bar exclusively.

Taking to Instagram story on Friday, September 13, Sheikh Hamdan shared a photo of the chocolate box, tagging @fixdessertchocolatier and captioning it as “the best.”

Photo: Faz3/Instagram

The chocolate bar’s packaging featured Sheikh Hamdan’s signature horse logo.

Dubai’s FIX Dessert Chocolatier’s official page on Instagram has confirmed the collaboration with Sheikh Hamdan, expressing deep gratitude and honour.

“I have always known that life is unpredictable. With hard work, hope, enjoyment, and appreciation, I have experienced a year I could never have imagined. After months of development, I am humbled and almost at a beautiful loss for words to share our latest milestone with you,” Sarah wrote in a post on Instagram on Saturday, September 14.

Sarah said, “FIX is deeply honoured to have crafted an only flavour in collaboration with His Highness Sheikh Hamdan, tailored for personal taste and for the love of the special ingredient that is Emirati Halwa.”

“This exclusive bar will not be available for sale as this is a first-of-its-kind collaboration.”

“At FIX, we have always strived to represent the city of Dubai with pride as its original viral chocolate. To receive such recognition and support from His Highness fuels our passion to keep innovating and pushing the boundaries of creativity with irreplaceable FIX experiences,” she added.

“A heartfelt thank you for being a part of our FIX journey, which began in the vibrant city of Dubai, where dreams have no limits and anything is possible.”

In an Instagram video, Hamouda shared that FIX started simply because she had a crazy craving while pregnant with her second daughter. “I used to send my husband into Dubai to find me different desserts and chocolates, which were all great, but never gave me my fix. So, I wanted something different—nostalgic flavors that my mother used to make for us, such as knafeh.”

Order the viral Dubai chocolate exclusively available in Dubai on Deliveroo application every day between 2 pm and 5 pm at Dirhams 68.