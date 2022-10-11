Delhi govt asks hospitals to reserve beds for vector-borne disease patients

New Delhi: Taking cognisance of the rise in vector-borne disease (VBD) cases, especially dengue, in the capital, the Delhi government has asked all the hospitals to reserve 10-15 percent of their beds for such patients.

As per reports, Delhi witnessed a sharp rise in dengue cases in the last week. In the last month, the city reported highest number of 693 new dengue cases, and so far, has reported 937 cases of vector-borne disease this year. However, no death due to dengue has been reported so far.

The government has asked the hospitals or nursing homes to ensure that no patient suffering from dengue fever or any other VBD is denied admission on account of lack of beds. The order issued by the Health Department also states that all the government and private hospitals that have beds reserved for admitting Covid-19 patients, should use those beds for dengue or VBD patients, if they are lying vacant.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the Health portfolio currently, said: “Present weather conditions are the peak transmission period for VBDs like dengue. Cases have seen a sharp rise in the last two weeks but there is no need to panic as all the arrangements have been set in place to provide treatment to patients at hospitals.

“The government has put all the hospitals across the national capital on alert and is keeping an eye on the whole situation. Hospitals have been directed to reserve 10-15 percent of their beds for VBD patients and ensure that no patient is denied admission due to lack of beds.”

Sisodia said that currently approximately 8,800 hospital beds have been reserved in all hospitals including Central government, Delhi government and private for Covid-19 cases, of which the occupancy is less than 1 percent since the last 3-4 weeks. The government has also advised hospitals to use these beds for accommodating VBD patients.

“Last year, Delhi faced a tough time due to a rise in dengue cases during the months of August to November but the hospitals tackled the cases diligently. Following the situation faced last year, all the hospitals and local bodies have been sent the communication to take necessary actions for preparedness to deal with vector-borne disease cases,” he said.