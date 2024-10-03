Delhi: Govt extends tenure of residents in hospitals

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Thursday, October 3 extended the tenure of existing regular senior residents (SRs) and junior residents (JRs) in all government hospitals.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare has also authorised all government hospitals to recruit JRs and SRs on an ad-hoc basis, following existing guidelines and orders until further notice, according to an order issued on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the tenure of existing ad-hoc SRs and JRs in all government hospitals will also be extended until the recruitment process by the centralised Committee is finalised, the order reads.

Delhi health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj announced the decision by posting the order on social media.

Earlier this week, the health minister directed the health secretary to extend the tenure of junior and senior resident doctors in Delhi government hospitals for three months to prevent any disruption.

“Concerns were raised about the discontinuation of junior and senior resident doctors in Delhi government hospitals while new ones join through the Centralised Committee. This would disrupt essential health services,” Bharadwaj said earlier.

“Therefore, I have directed the secretary (health) to extend their tenure for three months or until the new staff joins,” he added.