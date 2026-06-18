Delhi govt focused on maximum welfare scheme coverage: CM

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday, June 18, said the Delhi government is dedicated to covering more and more people under its welfare schemes.

Gupta was speaking at the inauguration of a ‘Jan Kalyan Shivir’ at the MCD Community Centre in northwest Delhi’s Sandesh Vihar.

A total of 42 such camps, where people can get information about various Delhi government and central government welfare schemes and register for them, will be held across the city till June 20 to mark the completion of 12 years of the Modi government.

Gupta said the government is committed to covering more and more people under its welfare schemes and appealed to residents to visit the camps that will operate from 10 am to 5 pm.

On-the-spot resolution of services related to ration cards, Ayushman cards, pensions, water connections and other schemes will be provided at these camps. Through public participation and good governance, the government is reaching the last person in the queue, the chief minister said.