Delhi govt to ensure best educational facilities for the poor: Kejriwal

Not just education but water supply problems in the Sangam Vihar area will also be addressed soon, Kejriwal said.

New Delhi: The AAP government will ensure that the poor and the underprivileged have access to the best educational facilities in Delhi government schools, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the inauguration of a new school building in Deoli Pahari, Sangam Vihar, the chief minister said that for the development of the nation, every child should have access to quality education.

“B R Ambedkar always said that if you want to develop the country, you need to educate each and every child. He too belonged to a very poor family but had the finest education from abroad,” he said.

“Two to three new government schools are being inaugurated in Delhi every month and several poor and underprivileged children are studying there now,” he said.

