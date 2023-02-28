Delhi HC adjourns hearing on Asiya Andrabi’s plea against property seizure

Andrabi is the chief of banned terrorist outfit DeM, which advocates violent secession of Jammu and Kashmir from India.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th February 2023 5:22 pm IST
Kashmiri Seperatist Asiya Andrabi.

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday adjourned hearing on the pleas by two Kashmiri separatists Sofi Fehmeeda and Asiya Andrabi against National Investigation Agency (NIA) for seizure of their car and house in Jammu and Srinagar cities, respectively.

On the request of the counsel for appellants, the court adjourned the matter for April 26.

Last year, the agency had opposed the appeal moved by Andrabi and others, saying it was established that premises have been used by the Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM)for holding meetings to commit unlawful activities and terrorist activities.

Andrabi is the chief of banned terrorist outfit DeM, which advocates violent secession of Jammu and Kashmir from India.

In 2019, the NIA issued attachments orders for the seizure of Andrabi’s house and her associate Fehmeeda’s car, alleging that these properties were proceeds of terrorism and were used to further terrorist activities.

Andrabi has been charged with violating the provisions of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

On directions of the Union Home Ministry, the NIA registered a case against them and the organisation.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th February 2023 5:22 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button