Delhi HC directs proper release of stray dogs captured during G20 Summit

Petitioner's counsel said that the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023, provide a detailed mechanism for the capture and release of stray dogs.

Published: 13th September 2023 12:36 pm IST
Delhi High Court

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has apprised the Delhi High Court that it has initiated the process of releasing stray dogs that were captured during preparations for the G20 Summit.

The court was hearing a PIL filed by an animal activist, which raised concerns about the treatment of stray dogs during special events such as Independence Day, Republic Day, and the recent G20 Summit.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula directed the Delhi government, MCD, and the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) to ensure strict compliance with all provisions under the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023, during the capture and release of stray dogs.

The petitioner’s counsel said that the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023, provide a detailed mechanism for the capture and release of stray dogs. These rules include the requirement to immediately identify captured dogs with numbered collars, maintain proper records, and release them in the same locality from where they were captured.

The MCD’s counsel assured the court that the dogs captured during the G20 Summit were in the process of being released, a statement corroborated by the AWBI’s counsel.

In response to the submissions made, the court stressed on the importance of strict compliance with the Animal Birth Control Rules regarding the capture and release of street dogs.

The court then disposed of the PIL, underlining the need for adherence to these rules to ensure the humane treatment of stray dogs during special events and in general.

Posted by Neha Khan
