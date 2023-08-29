2 men caught on camera torturing stray dogs in Mumbai; FIR registered

The faces of the persons torturing the dogs are visible in the video and it will help in establishing their identity, said the official.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 29th August 2023 8:22 am IST

Mumbai: Police on Monday registered an FIR against two unidentified persons after a video went viral on social media showing them tying and putting stray dogs into gunny bags in suburban Jogeshwari (West).

According to an Amboli police station official, the FIR was registered after an NGO working for animal welfare lodged a complaint.

The duo has been booked under sections 34 (common intention), 511 (attempt to commit serious offence) read with 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle) of the IPC and relevant provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, he said.

The video, shot on August 25, shows the two men tying and putting stray dogs into gunny bags.

