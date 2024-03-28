Delhi HC dismisses PIL to remove Arvind Kejriwal from CM post after arrest

The AAP national convener was arrested on March 21 and subsequently remanded to ED custody till March 28.

Updated: 28th March 2024 1:56 pm IST
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed a PIL seeking the removal of AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal from the post of chief minister following his arrest in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan refused to comment on the merits of the issue, saying the same fell outside the scope of judicial interference.

“It is for the other wings of the government to examine in accordance with the law,” the bench, also comprising Justice Manmeet PS Arora, said.

During the hearing, the court asked petitioner Surjit Singh Yadav’s counsel to show the legal bar on the continuation of Kejriwal as the chief minister.

“There may be practical difficulties but that is something else. Where is the legal bar?” the court asked.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener, who was arrested on March 21 and subsequently remanded to the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) custody till March 28 by a Delhi court, faces allegations of direct involvement in a conspiracy related to the formulation of the excise policy favouring specific individuals. 

