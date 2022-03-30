Delhi HC permits Karnataka Cong leader DK Shivakumar to travel to UAE

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday permitted Karnataka Congress leader D.K Shivakumar a week’s time to visit the United Arab Emirates for attending an event.

Shivakumar was granted bail in October 2019, in connection with a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate on a condition that he has to take prior permission from the court before travelling abroad.

A bench of Justice Asha Menon granted permission to the Congress leader to travel to Dubai and Abu Dabhi in UAE between March 31 and April 6. The court also directed him to intimate the investigating official upon his return to India.

Shivakumar’s counsel Mayank Jain submitted the travel itinerary and relevant documents of the politician as per the court’s earlier direction.

President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) and seven-time MLA Shivakumar was arrested by the ED on September 3, 2019. The central agency had registered a money laundering case against him, Haumanthaiah (an employee at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi) and others for alleged offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).