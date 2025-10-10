Delhi HC protects personality rights of journalist Sudhir Chaudhary

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday restrained YouTube channels and other social media platforms from using the name, image, likeness and voice of senior journalist Sudhir Chaudhary.

Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora granted interim relief till the next date of hearing on Chaudhary’s petition, which alleged circulation of misleading and AI-generated videos against him on social media, besides attributing statements to him which were untrue.

“Injunction granted. We will give it for name Sudhir Chaudhary, image, likeness and voice,” the judge said.

In addition to the links mentioned in his suit, Chaudhary said he will submit additional links related to deepfake videos on YouTube.

Chaudhary’s counsel submitted that the additional links, along with an affidavit of the plaintiff, will be e-filed by October 20, urging the court to extend the injunction to these additional links.

The judge also directed Chaudhary to serve a copy of the order to the YouTube channels he arrayed as parties in his petition.

“The said defendants will take down the infringing links within 48 hours. In case of failure, defendant 2 (Google LLC) will take them down,” the judge said.

Chaudhary can inform Google LLC and Meta Platforms about content identical to the impugned content in the suit, which shall be taken down within 48 hours, the judge said.

Chaudhary filed the suit against social media platforms, including Meta and various known and unknown entities, claiming that there were YouTube videos which were AI generated without his authorisation.

The journalist has sought protection of his personality rights against the circulation of allegedly misleading and Al-generated videos against him on social media.

Recently, the Delhi High Court passed various orders protecting the personality rights of ‘Art of Living’ founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Telugu actor Nagarjuna, Bollywood actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, and producer-director Karan Johar.