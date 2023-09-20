Delhi HC says irretrievable breakdown of marriage not ground for divorce

Court noted that such grounds were not available to the husband and that the allegations of denial of conjugal relations lacked specificity.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 20th September 2023 12:53 pm IST
Delhi High Court

New Delhi: Setting aside a family court’s order, the Delhi High Court has said that the irretrievable breakdown of a marriage is not a valid ground for seeking divorce under the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955.

The family court had granted the husband’s divorce petition on grounds of cruelty and desertion while dismissing the wife’s counterclaim for restitution of conjugal rights.

A division bench of Justices Sanjeev Sachdeva and Vikas Mahajan said that family courts must strictly adhere to the statutory provisions when considering divorce cases.

MS Education Academy

The court also referred to a recent Supreme Court ruling and clarified that the power to grant divorce on the grounds of irretrievable breakdown of marriage is vested in the Supreme Court under Article 142 of the Constitution to ensure justice to both parties.

The bench stated: “Family Courts have to restrict their considerations to the parameters of the provision of granting divorce strictly in accordance with the Act. Irretrievable breakdown of marriage is not a ground in the Act.”

Also Read
Delhi High Court lawyer found dead inside house in Noida, husband held

The family court had observed that the marriage had broken down beyond repair due to the parties living separately for more than 11 years. However, the high court found errors in its decision.

The high court stated that the husband failed to prove the alleged cruelty, and divorce was granted solely on the basis of the denial of conjugal relations.

The court noted that such grounds were not available to the husband and that the allegations of denial of conjugal relations lacked specificity.

Furthermore, the high court said that the family court had only considered the prolonged separation of the parties as the basis for granting divorce, which was not within its jurisdiction.

The court noted that even the Supreme Court, when exercising discretionary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution, takes into account various factors, and the duration of separation is just one of them.

Hence, the high court ruled that the family court’s order granting divorce on the grounds of cruelty and the breakdown of marriage was not sustainable.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 20th September 2023 12:53 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button