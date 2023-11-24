Delhi HC seeks status report on extension of e-mulaqat facility for prisoners

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi government to submit a status report addressing the potential extension of the e-mulaqat facility to all prisoners whose relatives reside outside the national capital.

The court was hearing a petitioner seeking permission for two e-mulaqat sessions per week with his family to attend to his ailing mother and maintain social connections.

The petitioner had initially made the representation for e-mulaqat benefits in May 2023, saying that his only relatives, his wife and mother, were unwell and lived outside Delhi.

The e-mulaqat facility was initially introduced in Delhi Prisons during the Covid-19 pandemic when physical meetings were halted.

Notably, an exception was made for foreign inmates involved in terrorist activities or offences against the state.

Citing the precedent set in the Natasha Narwal v. State of NCT Delhi case, the petitioner also requested a daily 5-minute tele-calling allowance.

While the state’s counsel assured a decision on the petitioner’s representation within three weeks, Justice Prasad directed the filing of a report explaining why the e-mulaqat facility should not be extended to similarly situated prisoners.

The case is scheduled for further hearing on November 29.