Delhi HC to hear on Tuesday pleas to regulate protests in city

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court agreed to hear on Tuesday, October 13, pleas by lawyers and traders seeking regulation of protests in the capital as per the governing standard operating procedures.

Senior counsel Sacchin Puri mentioned the petitions before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma, asserting that protests have to be in a manner that does not hamper the professional work of lawyer and business of traders.

“Traders have lost up to Rs 2,000 crore in recent times because of barricading and how protests are happening…People can’t approach areas like Connaught Place. It is completely in approachable,” Puri submitted.

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Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma said the issues are substantively already pending before the Supreme Court.

Agreeing to list the matter, the bench directed that the cases be taken up at the end of the board on Tuesday.

Central Delhi has been witnessing massive protests by various opposition parties, student groups and civil society members over various issues.