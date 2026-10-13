Delhi HC to hear on Tuesday pleas to regulate protests in city

Central Delhi has been witnessing massive protests by various opposition parties, student groups and civil society members over various issues.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published:
Delhi High Court sign and emblem in the image.
Delhi High Court

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court agreed to hear on Tuesday, October 13, pleas by lawyers and traders seeking regulation of protests in the capital as per the governing standard operating procedures.

Senior counsel Sacchin Puri mentioned the petitions before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma, asserting that protests have to be in a manner that does not hamper the professional work of lawyer and business of traders.

“Traders have lost up to Rs 2,000 crore in recent times because of barricading and how protests are happening…People can’t approach areas like Connaught Place. It is completely in approachable,” Puri submitted.

Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma said the issues are substantively already pending before the Supreme Court.

Agreeing to list the matter, the bench directed that the cases be taken up at the end of the board on Tuesday.

Central Delhi has been witnessing massive protests by various opposition parties, student groups and civil society members over various issues.

MS NEET Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button