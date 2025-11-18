Delhi: Indian man scams Korean tourist, claims to be ‘professor’

New Delhi: A Korean content creator, Walter K, posted an Instagram video of a ‘frightening’ scam he fell victim to in Old Delhi. An elderly man, pretending to be a professor, allegedly tricked him into taking an overpriced rickshaw ride and later tried to extort nearly Rs 8,860, around 100 dollars.

The elderly man approached the tourist in Connaught Place, where he offered to show Walter around the city.

“I’ll show you around Old Delhi, and when I come to Korea, you show me around,” they made a deal.

The man took him to several places, including a Sikh temple, local shops, and street food. Throughout the course of visiting different places, Walter paid for all the expenses.

However, when the time came to split the costs, the man backed out, stating that his wife would not like it if he spent the money.

When an auto driver demanded an increased amount of Rs 3,800 for a short ride, Walter called his local friends to double check.

“The bigger problem was a scammer who claimed to be a professor and later asked me for money. I almost lost $100.”

Stuck there for almost an hour, his local friends later stepped in and confronted the scammer. After arranging another ride, the elderly man attempted to flee the area. Although left unharmed and with his money intact, Walter described the experience as “scary and sad.”

“Still, in a way, it was a big lesson for me. I was reminded once again that everywhere, there are both good and bad people,” his post read.

He ended the post by drawing out the different experiences he faced in India, stating, “The good people I met in India were far more than the bad ones. So even with this bad memory, I will still remember India as a good country.”

“Maybe this is the special balance that was left to me.”

The comments, mostly from Indian users, were appalled to see the elderly man pose as a professor to scam him.

One user wrote, “I have seen same uncle in other video as well, he is purposefully targeting foreigners.”

Another wrote, “I’m so sorry for what happened. We love foreigners, but he got you really bad because he knew you were travelling alone.”