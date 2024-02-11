Delhi: IndiGo plane blocks runway for 15 min after missing taxiway

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th February 2024 11:04 am IST
New Delhi: An IndiGo aircraft from Amritsar missed the taxiway after landing at the Delhi airport on Sunday morning, leading to blocking of one of the runways for around 15 minutes, according to a source.

The A320 aircraft, operating flight 6E 2221, went to the dead end of the runway 28/10 after missing the designated taxiway at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

Later, an IndiGo towing van towed the aircraft from the dead end of the runway to a parking bay, the source added.

Comments from IndiGo on the incident are awaited. IGIA is the country’s largest airport and handles around 1,400 flights daily. It has four operational runways.

