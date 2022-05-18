Delhi LG Anil Baijal resigns, cites ‘personal reasons’

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 18th May 2022 6:39 pm IST
Anil Baijal
Lt Governor Anil Baijal

New Delhi: Delhi’s Lt Governor Anil Baijal resigned on Wednesday, citing personal reasons.

According to the sources, Baijal sent his resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind.

A 1969 batch IAS officer from the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory) cadre, he served as 21st Lt Governor of Delhi for a period of five years and four months from December 31, 2016 to May 18, 2022.

As the Lt Governor, he had been at loggerheads with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over several issues.

Baijal had also served as Union Home Secretary during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

