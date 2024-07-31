Delhi LG forms committee to address coaching centre regulation

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Wednesday, July 31, formed a committee headed by the chief secretary to frame guidelines to regulate coaching centers in the city and redress issues faced by students, Raj Niwas officials said.

The move comes in the wake of a tragedy that claimed the lives of three civil service aspirants in a flooded basement library of a coaching center in Old Rajinder Nagar.

The committee will comprise five to six representatives of coaching institutes, students, and officials of the departments concerned.

The Raj Niwas officials said the panel will comprehensively address all issues related to regulation, exorbitant rentals, fire clearances, desilting of drains, and other immediate needs of students.

The committee shall prepare a long-term and a short-term action plan for gradually shifting the coaching institutes from various locations to a well-planned area in Narela and Rohini, they said.

The chief secretary will take up the matter of the formulation of a regulatory framework for coaching institutions and tuition classes, in line with the guidelines framed by the government of India, the officials added.

The LG has also directed the police commissioner to crack down on property owners charging exorbitant rentals from students.

According to the officials, the LG also issued orders to create a portal with Aadhaar-based log-in credentials for all coaching institutes and students enrolled there.